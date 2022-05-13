Visakhapatnam: ZP high school gets additional classrooms

Visakhapatnam: Three additional classrooms at Zilla Parishad High School in Yarada were inaugurated here on Thursday. The classrooms were constructed at a cost of Rs.35 lakh by RINL-Visakhapatnam Steel Plant under its Corporate Environment Responsibility (CER) funds.

Inaugurating the rooms by attending as a chief guest, Gajuwaka MLA T Nagireddy appreciated the RINL management for its CSR activities that focus on promoting education in the region and taking care of the societal needs in the surrounding villages.

About 200 students studying in the school are facing the problem of not having proper classrooms. With the facility launched, they heave a sigh of relief as they could pursue their education comfortably.

Chief general manager (HR)-corporate services of RINL SG Gandhi, GM (CSR) A Ashok, Executive Engineer D V Narasimha Rao and representatives of the area participated in the event.

Earlier RINL-Vizag Steel provided state-of-the-art digital classroom facility to the school.