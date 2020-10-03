Vizag airport records increasing footfall

Visakhapatnam: At a time when people are apprehensive about travelling via a bus or a train, the Visakhapatnam airport registers a sizeable footfall. In the last five months, the airport recorded a steady growth of passengers.

In September alone, 794 flight services were operated, wherein 79,727 passengers arrived and departed from Visakhapatnam airport. Strict adherence to Covid-19 protocols, touch-free screening for ticketing, luggage-scanning and boarding along with sanitisation measures carried out at frequent intervals in Visakhapatnam airport appear to draw the attention of the passengers and eventually gain confidence among them.

"Many passengers exude confidence in availing the flight service for obvious reasons. Compliance to safety standards at the airport is one of the prime reasons for the air traffic growth. In October, we are expecting the graph to cross one lakh passengers," says M Raja Kishore, airport director.

While 143 flights carried 7,958 passengers in May, 39,673 passengers travelled in 472 flights in June. In July, 42,153 passengers boarded in 552 flights and in August, 652 flights were operated from Visakhapatnam, carrying 60,920 passengers. From May to September, over 2.30 lakh passengers utilised the flight service.

In times of the pandemic, travellers accord priority to travel on their own vehicles to other destinations. But to save time and ensure safety, a large section of travellers is availing flight service.

Unlike bus and train services that witness a scanty occupancy, flight services paint a picture of contrast. In the coming days, the airport authorities intend to increase aircraft movements to make it more convenient for the travellers.