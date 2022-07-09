Vizag-based Synergies bags Quality Excellence Award

Visakhapatnam: Visakhapatnam-based Synergies Castings Limited, one of the largest alloy wheel manufacturers, bagged the General Motors Supplier Quality Excellence Award 2021.

This year, the achievement gains significance because it provided an opportunity to recognise the suppliers for persevering through one of the most challenging years the industry has ever faced in times of the pandemic. And this is the fourth time the supplier is receiving the award for its outstanding performance in the sector.

Speaking on the occasion, Synergies president Shekhar Movva said, "Despite the challenges of getting through unprecedented times, we are honoured to receive the coveted award. GM is renowned for its exacting quality standards, and this award is a testament to the company's commitment towards excellence."

He attributed the success to the teamwork, technique and craftsmanship in the manufacturing process, meticulous planning and execution coupled with learning from the customers.

Located in Visakhapatnam, the plant has a total wheel casting capacity of 12,60,000 wheels and chrome plating capacity of 4,80,000 wheels. Currently, it supplies alloy wheels to several automobile majors like General Motors, Ford, Chrysler, GMI, Honda, TATA Motors, Toyota, Fiat, Volkswagen and Mahindra & Mahindra, among others.