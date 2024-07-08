Vizag cops crack 80 property cases in June

Visakhapatnam: The city police cracked 80 property offence cases in the month of June, said city police commissioner Shanka Brata Bagchi.

Briefing the media here on Sunday about the cases cracked in June, the commissioner said that the city police detected 80 cases during the month and arrested 69 property offenders involved in different crimes.

Gold ornaments weighing 381.93 gram, 501.36 gram silver ware, 24 two-wheelers, a car and an auto rickshaw and cash to the tune of Rs 7.94 lakh were recovered by the police.

The CP said that 99 property offences were reported in the last month. Property worth Rs 78.6 lakh was stolen in the city, he added.

Shanka Brata Bagchi stated that special teams were formed for detection of property offences.

The teams used technical methods, investigated the cases from different perspectives.

As part of preventive measures, the commissioner said that 338 CC cameras were installed across the city and 120 awareness meetings were held by the crime wing officers to create awareness among the public.