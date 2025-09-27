Vizag making significant strides towards becoming a sustainable city: Collector

Visakhapatnam: Withfocus on inclusivity, mobility, resilience and conservation, Visakhapatnam is taking significant strides towards becoming a model sustainable city, district Collector MN Harendhira Prasad said.

During his inaugural address at a conference organised by Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) in collaboration with VMRDA and Indian Green Building Council on urban planning and future cities focusing on the theme ‘building resilient, sustainable and future-ready urban spaces’ in Visakhapatnam on Friday, he emphasised on the need for cities to serve all sections of society including migrants, slum dwellers and the most vulnerable communities. “A truly sustainable city is one that is inclusive, resilient, and future-ready, caring for its most vulnerable, ensuring seamless mobility and conserving natural resources for generations to come,” the Collector underlined.

The government is working towards building a seamless and sustainable transport system. The proposed metro rail project, expected to be operational by 2028–29 and initiatives such as ‘Mahila Shakti’, offering free public transport for women, will play a key role in promoting public transport, Harendhira Prasad highlighted.

The administration has already ensured that about 90–95 percent of city roads are pothole-free and identified roads for widening to ease congestion and reduce emissions. The upcoming Intelligent Traffic Management System will use dynamic technology to regulate signals, cut travel time, and improve safety, the Collector explained.

Considering the risks of cyclones, urban flooding and sea-level rise looming, he said, a proposal of Rs 200 crore towards flood risk mitigation is submitted to NDMA and projects are in the pipeline to manage coastal erosion with the support of VMRDA. Following the devastating Hudhud cyclone, underground power cabling has been expanded across most parts of the city, significantly strengthening disaster preparedness, Harendhira Prasad informed.

Highlighting disaster preparedness measures such as underground cabling, the District Collector called for restoring traditional water tanks for conservation. He informed that an underground tunnel (UGT) network costing Rs 550 crore is proposed to be developed in Madhurawada to serve 2 lakh residents and 41 drains presently discharging into the sea will be connected to sewage treatment plants.

Further, Harendhira Prasad called for restoring water bodies and ensuring the prudent use of resources can only be achieved through active participation of communities, NGOs and think tanks working in tandem with government initiatives.

Joint Commissioner VMRDA K Ramesh noted that the true measure of a city’s development lies in its geography, pointing out that Visakhapatnam faces unique constraints with only 10 percent land available for development, bounded by the sea on one side and hills on the other. He shared that VMRDA is focusing on theme-based cities to address these challenges. Stressing that cities should be liveable and not just smart, he underscored the urgency of building resilient and inclusive urban spaces with the collaboration of government, industry and citizens.

DGM of State Bank of India, Visakhapatnam, Rahul Sankritya shared SBI’s alignment with sustainable development goals, particularly poverty alleviation and gender equality.

Delivering the welcome address, K Kumar Raja, chairman of CII Green Building Council, Visakhapatnam chapter, highlighted the importance of climate-responsive and ecologically balanced planning while preserving culture and heritage. He suggested that urban design should go back to the roots, while also leveraging IGBC green building systems and incentives.