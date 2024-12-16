Live
‘Vizag Navy Marathon 2024’ garners encouraging response
Visakhapatnam: The beach stretch witnessed hectic activities as over 14,000 runners came together to take part in the ‘Vizag Navy Marathon 2024’ on Sunday.
Organised by the Indian Navy in Visakhapatnam, the event witnessed participants from Kenya, Malaysia, Russia and Mauritius, showcasing grit and unity.
Flagged off by Flag Officer Commanding in Chief, Eastern Naval Command Rajesh Pendharkar, the ninth edition of the Vizag Navy Marathon exuded camaraderie and a celebration of determination and sportsmanship. Like every edition, this year too, people from various walks of life came forward to participate in the event with enthusiasm. During the event, Vizag’s Ironman, Indian Navy Veteran and centenarian, Commander V Sriramulu (Retd), graced the marathon. He was felicitated by the FOC-in-C, Eastern Naval Command.
The run was carried out in various categories, including 42-km, 21-km, 10-km and 5-km. Offering entertainment to the participants, the event also included a Zumba dance performance and dance presentation by Kalakruthi group. The grand marathon that saw participation of diverse age groups concluded with the presentation of prizes to the winners in each category.