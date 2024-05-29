Live
- Suravaram Pratap Reddy remembered on his 128th birth anniversary
- KPCC Chief DK Shivakumar Announces Over 300 Aspirants For Karnataka Legislative Council Tickets
- Delhi hospital fire tragedy: MHA guidelines for oxygen cylinder storage flouted
- 3 fastest growing jobs for fresh graduates in India revealed
- Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi Criticizes State University Curriculum For Omitting National Freedom Movement History
- Delhi: 17 cars gutted in parking lot fire
- KTR expresses outrage over lathi-charge on farmers
- Disguised as drivers, ACB unearths corruption at RTA check-post
- Poco F6 Goes on Sale; Deals and Discounts on Flipkart
- Khammam: ‘Stitching’ a path to financial independence
Just In
Vizag police focus on busting Cambodia network
Identify nine other youth from Visakhapatnam, 2 from Hyderabad, 2 from Puducherry, youth from Kolkata, Haryana, Chennai, UP, Uttarakhand, Ernakulam and victims from different parts of AP have been identified by Vizag cops
Visakhapatnam: The city police are taking measures to rescue more victims who were trapped in Cambodia. Visakhapatnam cybercrime police have already arrested agents who aided in sending unemployed youths to Chinese companies operating in countries like Cambodia, Myanmar and Bangkok to indulge in cybercrimes under the pretext of promising them a job as data entry operator.
Earlier, about 25 youth were rescued and brought safely to Vizag.
Meanwhile, nine other youth from Visakhapatnam, two from Hyderabad, two from Puducherry, a youth from Kolkata, Haryana, Chennai, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Ernakulam and victims from different parts of the state have been identified by the city police.
City police commissioner A Ravi Shankar and joint commissioner of police K Fakeerappa said that the victims are contacting the police authorities requesting them to be rescued. The victims informed the police that they were also being deceived by the agents and tortured in Cambodia,
Senior police officers are in regular contact with the Indian Embassy in Cambodia in collaboration with the Indian Ministry of External Affairs to rescue the victims and bring them back to their hometown.
A detailed investigation is underway to find out the main network behind the fraud. Special police teams have also been formed for the purpose.