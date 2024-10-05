Vizag port achieves new milestone in cargo handling

Visakhapatnam: Visakhapatnam Port Authority (VPA) achieved a new milestone in cargo handling by achieving 41.79 MMTs during the first half of FY 2024-25, marking a 6 percent growth.

The volume registered was over 39.60 MMTs handled during the same period in 2023-24. Port authorities attributed the growth to the increased handling of key commodities such as crude, LPG, coal, and other cargoes, reinforcing VPA’s position as a leading port in India. As a part of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s 100-day action plan that aimed at national progress during the 2024 election campaign, the Visakhapatnam Port Authority has undertaken significant initiatives.

In line with the Prime Minister’s vision for ‘Viksit Bharat 2047’, the VPA is focusing on key sectors, including IT advancements, green initiatives, infrastructure projects and corporate social responsibility initiatives. The efforts reflect the port’s commitment towards sustainable growth, enhanced operational efficiency and positive societal impact.

In addition, the VPA made considerable progress in digital transformation by implementing the National Logistics Portal Marine (NLP). This initiative has transformed communication between various stakeholders, including shipping lines, customs authorities and the Port Health Officer (PHO), facilitating real-time data exchange and transparency. The enhanced operational efficiency has contributed significantly to streamlining processes at the port. Among all major ports, Visakhapatnam Port is incorporating 100 percent renewable energy, resulting in reduced carbon emissions in the maritime sector. To further support environmental goals, the port has introduced CNG-powered buses and deployed sweeping machines and fire tenders to improve air quality and safety within the port premises.