Vizag Port surfaces into top 20 rankings of World Bank’s CPPI

Visakhapatnam: Visakhapatnam Port gets into the top 20 rankings in World Bank’s Container Port Performance Index.

The terminal operator Visakha Container Terminal Private Ltd (VCTPL) achieved this remarkable milestone by securing 18th place in the World Bank Container Port Performance Index (CPPI).

The CPPI focuses exclusively on quayside performance measuring operational efficiency of how ports receive and handle container ships. This measure is critically important for the customer to decide which port/terminal to choose over other options. Port efficiency and ship turnaround time at the port of call are important metrics for operators.

The VCTPL achieved the best key performance indicator i.e., 27.5 moves per crane hour with idle time at berth 13 percent. This remarkable achievement reflects the collaborative coordinated efforts of the port with terminal operators in serving the customers.

The overall performance of PPP operators is being measured and rewarded as per the MIV 2030 guidelines. The port proposes to reward VCTPL for the remarkable achievement.

Chairperson of VPA M Angamuthu congratulated the terminal operator and port fraternity for the achievement. VPA secured the fourth rank among all major ports in India and made a significant leap to the third place in the first two months of FY 2024-25, reflecting a 13.5 percent growth in cargo throughput. This accomplishment showcases the VPA’s dedication to operational excellence and its pivotal role in India’s maritime industry. The Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways appreciated the chairperson of VPA for his remarkable efforts in achieving milestones.