Vizag railway station gets FSSAI's 'Eat Right Station' certificate

Visakhapatnam: The Visakhapatnam railway station has been certified as 'Eat Right Station' by the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) for providing quality and nutritious food to passengers.

It is the first station in Andhra Pradesh to get the certificate and the seventh railway station in the country after Chandigarh Railway Station, Anand Vihar Terminal Railway Station (Delhi), Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus (Mumbai), Mumbai Central Railway Station (Mumbai), Vadodara Railway Station and Bhubaneswar station.

The Visakhapatnam railway station received a four-star rating for a total of 38 catering stalls, a food court, one Jan Ahar, a fast food unit and 15 water vending units. The certification is part of the 'Eat Right India' movement- a large-scale effort by FSSAI to transform the country's food system to ensure safe, healthy and sustainable food for all Indians.

Speaking on the occasion, Divisional Railway Manager Anup Satpathy said that four-star rating indicates exemplary efforts made by the railway authorities at this station in providing safe and hygienic food to the passengers. With the certification, it has set new standards for the railway station and increased the responsibility among the personnel to maintain the quality standards in future as well.

The Eat Right Station certification, awarded by FSSAI to railway stations, sets benchmark in providing safe and wholesome food to passengers. The station is awarded the certificate upon a conclusion of an FSSAI-empanelled third-party audit agency with ratings that range from one to five.