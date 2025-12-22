Vizag set for spiritual landmark with 108-ft Buddha statue

Hyderabad: The All India Old Temple Renovation Trust has announced an ambitious project to develop a comprehensive Buddhist Cultural Centre featuring a towering 108-foot Buddha statue near the ancient Thotlakonda Buddhist monument in Visakhapatnam. RK Jain, Chairman of the trust, confirmed that the organisation a registered NGO dedicated to restoring India’s historical temples aims to create a multi-faceted facility that combines spiritual, educational, and social welfare services. The project is designed to be an iconic landmark that will significantly enhance domestic and international Buddhist tourism in Andhra Pradesh by offering world-class amenities near the existing Archaeological Survey of India protected site.

Key components of the proposed centre include a Buddha Vihara equipped with a chaitya hall to accommodate 250 people, a monastic school for 50 student monks, and a meditation hall with an attached hostel for 30 practitioners.

The social infrastructure within the complex is equally extensive, featuring a senior citizens’ home and spiritual retreat for 50 residents, an Annadanam complex for free meals, and an orphanage capable of supporting 100 children. Furthermore, the trust plans to establish a specialised library for Buddhist literature, a digital audio-video production centre, and a museum dedicated to the Kalinga culture.

A distinctive aspect of the project is the monastic school’s mission to adopt and raise orphaned or destitute children. These students will be provided with an English-medium education to prepare them for open school examinations. Upon completion, they will have the choice to either pursue various professional careers or continue their higher education in Buddhist studies at the graduate level. The facility will also provide a sacred space for the higher ordination of monks and intensive meditation for serious practitioners.

RK Jain explained that Visakhapatnam was selected due to its unique position at the heart of an ancient Buddhist circuit, with numerous sites having been excavated in the recent past. The archaeological significance of the area, particularly the Mangamaripeta hilltop where Thotlakonda is located, continues to attract global interest. Situated 16 km from the city on the scenic Vizag-Bheemili Beach Road, the site offers a strategic combination of historical depth and natural beauty, including cliffs and wildlife sanctuaries. The trust believes that placing a modern cultural centre near this prominent historical site will provide a holistic experience for visitors while preserving the region’s strong Buddhist legacy for future generations.