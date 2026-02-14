Vizag set to showcase maritime heritage to global delegates during IFR

Visakhapatnam: Inpreparation for the forthcoming International Fleet Review (IFR), Visakhapatnam Metropolitan Region Development Authority (VMRDA) has undertaken an extensive beautification and infrastructure enhancement drive across key museums and parks in the city. With an aim to ensure an impressive cultural and maritime showcase for visiting global delegates, VMRDA officials announced that approximately 200 international delegates per day will be facilitated to visit selected heritage sites, museums and parks between February 16 and 20, with half a day dedicated to tours specially curated as part of the IFR-MILAN-IONS.

In a step to meet international standards and provide a memorable experience to the global delegates, the VMRDA initiated a rapid development programme over the past few weeks, allocating nearly Rs 2 crore for painting, repairs, sanitation improvements, landscaping, and installation of visitor amenities. All the tasks assigned for the purpose are now nearing completion and they have significantly accentuated the aesthetic appeal and functionality of the city’s prominent tourist locations. To ensure timely completion ahead of the coveted event, the facelift initiatives have been closely monitored by VMRDA Chairperson MV Pranav Gopal and Metropolitan Commissioner N Tej Bharat.

Maritime museums ready for global attention

Among key attractions lined up for the delegates, the visiting spots also include Visakhapatnam’s renowned maritime heritage museums.

As part of it, INS Kursura Submarine Museum, South Asia’s first and the world’s second submarine museum, TU-142 Aircraft Museum, the legendary long-range maritime reconnaissance aircraft that served the Indian Armed Forces for 29 years, Sea Harrier Museum, the decommissioned Sea Harrier fighter jet, once a cornerstone of Indian Naval aviation, Helicopter Museum, featuring the Indian Navy’s UH-3H helicopter ‘Saaras’ (Sarus crane), will be visited.

The delegates from various navies will also be visiting Visakha Museum that showcases rare maritime and archaeological artefacts and narrates the rich historical and cultural heritage of Visakhapatnam.

With upgraded facilities, refreshed landscapes and enhanced visitor services, the city is poised to present a vibrant blend of maritime history, cultural pride and modern infrastructure. After monitoring various tourist spots, MV Pranav Gopal mentioned that the upgraded infrastructure and improved tourist spots aim to leave a lasting impression on international delegates attending the International Fleet Review-2026, MILAN-2026 and IONS.