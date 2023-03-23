Vizag to host Cartoon Festival-2023

'Cartoon Festival-2023' will be organised in Visakhapatnam on March 25. Organised under the aegis of Chhattisgarh Tourism Board, Chhattisgarh and Chhattisgarh Government with the support of PRSI Visakhapatnam chapter, the festival organisers will felicitate three eminent cartoonists of Andhra Pradesh, including M Sankara Rao Visakhapatnam, T Venkat Rao Vijayawada and Hari Venkat Ramana from Visakhapatnam with lifetime achievement awards.





Hosted by Cartoon Watch, the event marks its 26 years of journey that organised various competitions focusing on social causes such as fighting drug abuse, environment conservation and other issues. The platform provided an opportunity to several budding artists to showcase their skills. The festival in Visakhapatnam is scheduled to begin at 5:30 pm on March 25 at hotel Meghalaya.



