Vizag to host Tollywood Celebrity Cricket League

Visakhapatnam: Tollywood Celebrity Cricket League competitions will be held at ACA-VDCA International Cricket Stadium from February 28 to March 1, informed film actors Srikanth and Tarun Kumar.

At a media conference held here on Friday, actors Sudheer Babu, Omkar, Ashwin Babu, Ayyappa Sharma, Prince, Prabhu, ETV Prabhakar, Nikhil, Samrat, Nanda Kishore, Pawan Sai and Samba briefed about the details of the cricket competitions.

They said that the income generated from these matches will be utilised to support education for poor children, Chief Minister Relief Fund and other charity programmes.

The film actors appealed to the people of Visakhapatnam to avail the opportunity to watch the celebrity league scheduled for two days for free of cost.

Two teams each of Tollywood actors and TV actors and one team comprising police, bureaucrats and politicians are participating in the competition. They informed that a total of seven teams comprising 110 celebrities will take part in the tournament.

Speaking on the occasion, celebrity league organiser Rambabu mentioned that the celebrity matches have been designed on similar lines of the IPL.

Bheemunipatnam MLA Ganta Srinivasa Rao, Visakhapatnam South constituency MLA CH Vamsi Krishna Srinivas Yadav, Visakhapatnam City Police Commissioner Shankhabrata Bagchi and GVMC Commissioner Ketan Garg are extending their support to the tournament, Rambabu mentioned.

On Friday, a poster of the cricket league was released by the actors.