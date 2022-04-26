Vizag will be made executive capital of State, asserts Amarnath

Visakhapatnam: TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu is blocking the development of Visakhapatnam as he is scared that his land value in Amaravati will be dropped, alleged G Amarnath, Minister for Industries and IT, here on Monday.

Speaking to the media, he said Vizag is sure to become the executive capital of Andhra Pradesh and a Bill will be reintroduced regarding the same.

Brushing aside the allegations made by the Opposition on illegal excavations at Rushikonda, the Minister said the Opposition was indulging in false campaigning against the ruling party. He said the government was focusing on building resorts and taking up other development projects in the area. He pointed out that those who looted North Andhra have been trying to act as its saviors now.

The Minister said that Chandrababu Naidu has been destroying the brand image of Visakhapatnam with his false propaganda and stopping the State government's development works in every possible way.

He pointed out that the TDP leaders were more worried about their properties in the Amaravati region and hence didn't bother to develop Vizag city despite having all the potential.

He recalled how the TDP leaders had obstructed the development of Visakhapatnam by filing cases in the court at every instance and added that they would not be resorting to such acts if they were truly concerned about the development of the city.