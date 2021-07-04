Vizag witnesses sudden downpour

Visakhapatnam: Visakhapatnam witnessed a sudden downpour in various parts of the city on Saturday evening.

While roads were clogged with rainwater, traffic came to a standstill at various junctions for almost an hour and extended to two hours in some localities.

People residing in low-lying areas had a tough time coming out of their homes as their neighbourhoods, including Sheela Nagar, Gnanapuram, Poorna Market, parts of Gajuwaka, Auto Nagar, Pendurthi and Kothapalem, were inundated.

The raincoats and umbrellas kept unused for a while were taken out before stepping out of the home.