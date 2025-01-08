Vizagites gripped in ‘Namo' mania

Visakhapatnam: Mobile phones were taken out to capture special moments, flower petals showered and people waved enthusiastically shouting ‘Modi’, ‘Modi’ as the roadshow of Prime Minister Narendra Modi commenced from Siripuram to Andhra University Engineering College grounds in Visakhapatnam on Wednesday evening.

Standing atop a saffron-tinted decked-up vehicle, the Prime Minister waved back at the people all along the roadshow that stretched up to over one-km distance.

Accompanied by Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, Deputy Chief Minister K. Pawan Kalyan and BJP state president Daggubati Purandeswari, the Prime Minister charmed the people, who were curious to get a glimpse of him, by waving back at them during the roadshow.

Cutouts, flexies and banners were placed to welcome the Prime Minister in various parts of the city, more so, along the roadshow route.

After the NDA government came to power in Andhra Pradesh, it’s a maiden visit of the Prime Minister to Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh.

Earlier, the Prime Minister was accorded a warm welcome by Governor S Abdul Nazeer, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, Deputy Chief Minister K. Pawan Kalyan, among others, at INS Dega as soon as he arrived in Visakhapatnam.