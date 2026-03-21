VMRDA officials open RO plants at various places

Visakhapatnam Metropolitan Region Development Authority (VMRDA) Chairperson MV Pranav Gopal said that RO plants have been made available to provide safe drinking water for visitors arriving at VMRDA office, VMRDA Children’s Arena, and Gurajada Kalakshetram.

Inaugurating the plant along with Metropolitan Commissioner N Tej Bharat at VMRDA premises on Friday, the Chairperson stated that these RO plants established at an approximate cost of Rs 8 lakh each were commissioned by Divi’s Laboratories’ as part of its corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives to quench the thirst of visitors, during the summer season in particular.

He further noted that efforts are made to provide necessary amenities to ensure the comfort and benefit for tourists. The state government is actively striving to transform Visakhapatnam into a premier tourism capital of the state, he said.

Also, Pranav Gopal explained that, given the presence of various departmental offices within the ‘Udyoga Bhavan’ complex, a number of people visit the premises daily to attend to their official work. A decision was made to provide cool, safe drinking water in the office premises for the visitors’ convenience, he said.

VMRDA secretary Murali Krishna, chief engineer Vinay Kumar, superintending engineers Bhavani Shankar and Madhusudhana Rao, executive engineer JCP Singh, along with other officials and staff members, participated in the inauguration of the RO plants.