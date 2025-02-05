VSP: Demand to appoint Telugu chairman, managing director

Visakhapatnam: A Telugu Chairman and Managing Director alone will be able to utilise the revival plan package given by the Centre to Visakhapatnam Steel Plant (VSP), said Visthrutha Dalita Sanghala Aikya Vedika state convener Boosi Venkata Rao.

Speaking at a media conference held at BR Ambedkar Bhavan here on Tuesday, Venkata Rao said that the role of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu played a crucial role in getting the special package for the VSP.

If the management does not utilise the package in a meticulous manner, the purpose of providing the package will not be served and the plant could not be brought to a profitable track, he said.

The present CMD is unaware of the sacrifices made to set up the VSP, while the other CMDs worked here belonged to the northern states.

Telugu officials who are aware of the sacrifices made by the agitators can only save the plant from these difficult situations, he said.

Further, representatives of Dalita Sanghala Aikya Vedika appealed to the CM to intervene into the issue and convince the Centre to appoint Telugu-speaking CMD and officials for key posts like operations and commercial departments and as finance directors.

Speaking on the occasion, Aikya Vedika representative Sodadasi Sudhakar appealed to the Chief Minister to seek permission to buy raw materials and pay salaries to the employees and contract workers from the package funds. He also urged the state government to abolish electricity and water charges for the VSP. Representatives of Dalita Sanghala Aikya Vedika mentioned that under the leadership of the Chief Minister, an advisory council meeting should be organised for every three months to strengthen

the plant.

They also appealed to the state government to use the VSP’s steel for the construction of Polavaram project and building of capital city Amaravati and Central government projects.

Aikya Vedika members J Omkar, Dalit Sena leader G Apparao and Ravi and Santosh participated in the conference.