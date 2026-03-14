Waltair Division celebrates 70th Railway Week Award

Visakhapatnam: Divisional Railway Manager Lalit Bohra mentioned that the Rail Seva Puraskar celebrations provide an opportunity to review the performance of each unit of the Railway and to recognise the meritorious services rendered by officers and staff for their commendable work and exceptional achievements.

Celebrating the 70th Railway Week Award Rail Seva Puraskar function at Rail Club of Visakhapatnam on Friday, the DRM complimented the railway personnel for their valuable contribution to the progressive growth of the Railways.

He highlighted the division’s performance, innovative initiatives, and achievements during the current financial year. These include the introduction of the AI-powered Rail Robocop ‘ASC ARJUN’ at Visakhapatnam railway station for surveillance and passenger assistance.

The AI system has successfully helped identify and apprehend habitual offenders using facial recognition technology.

The DRM mentioned that Waltair Division is number one in Indian Railways in incremental growth of Rs.1,500 crores in freight revenue with cumulative earnings of about 40 divisions.

He also mentioned several passenger-friendly and revenue-enhancing initiatives such as launch of commercial advertising on WAP-7 locomotives as an innovative non-fare revenue initiative, introduction of an innovative hygienic tea and coffee vending system on trains to improve service quality.

Further, Lalit Bohra stated that the division also achieved a significant milestone by surpassing the loading target of 78.45 million tonnes for the first time in any financial year.

The Waltair Division is heading to cross the magic mark of 84 million tonnes this FY, he added. During the function, Merit Awards were presented to 52 staff members for their outstanding performance, and 14 shields were awarded to various departments. Earlier, Waltair Division received the overall efficiency shield, along with 14 efficiency shields for different departments. In addition, 17 employees of the division received the Vishisht Rail Seva Puraskar-2025 at the award ceremony held recently in Bhubaneswar.

President ECoRWWO Jyotsna Bohra, E Santharam, ADRM (Infrastructure), and K Rama Rao, ADRM (Operations), senior divisional personnel officer Jusuf Kabir Ansari, along with other officers, executive members of ECoRWWO including vice president Gayatri Santharam and railway employees, attended the function. Various cultural programmes were organised during the event.