Waltair Division promotes safe travels

Visakhapatnam: Keeping Diwali season in view, Indian Railways steps up its efforts to alert passengers against carrying firecrackers during their travel.

With a large number of passengers heading to their hometown to celebrate the festival with their families, the railways decided to strengthen its awareness drive for safe travels.

Cautioning passengers, the railway officials alerted that carrying firecrackers, inflammable items during the train journey may land them in trouble, as it is a punishable offence under the Railway Act. Further, the officials warned that the violators would be jailed for up to three years or fined Rs 1,000 or both.

Boarding trains or getting into railway stations with such items packed poses a grave risk to safety. Co-passengers are advised to be vigilant and in case they notice firecrackers or any suspicious material in trains or at stations, they are requested to inform the railway staff or call the Railway helpline 139.

To ensure the safety of the passengers, Waltair Division has launched stringent checks and continuous surveillance to prevent illegal transport of firecrackers or other hazardous goods in trains.

In addition to these security measures, Waltair Division of East Coast Railway has initiated a comprehensive awareness campaign through public announcements at railway stations, educating passengers about the danger in boarding trains with firecrackers.

Also, special teams were formed to focus on ensuring the safe handling of parcels and luggage loaded in parcel vans.