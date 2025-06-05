Waltair division strengthens RPF patrolling with new motorcycles

Visakhapatnam: The Railway Protection Force (RPF) of the Waltair Division has been equipped with 13 new motorcycles to enhance patrolling and mobility across the division.

The two-wheelers were officially handed over to RPF personnel on Wednesday by Alok Bohra, Principal Chief Security Commissioner of East Coast Railway, along with Divisional Railway Manager Lalit Bohra and Senior Divisional Security Commissioner Ajay Prakash Dubey.

This initiative marks a significant step toward the motorisation of RPF units, aiming to improve response times, strengthen presence in vulnerable and remote sections, and boost overall efficiency in security operations.

The newly procured motorcycles will be deployed across various strategic locations, including the Kottavalasa–Kirandul line, Koraput–Rayagada line, Rayagada–Vizianagaram section, and other key areas within the division. These terrains often present mobility challenges, and the new vehicles are expected to provide RPF personnel with greater agility and reach.

Speaking at the flag-off ceremony, the DRM stated, “Our RPF teams often need to respond swiftly — whether patrolling trains, station premises, or pursuing offenders in remote regions. These motorcycles will significantly enhance our ability to act quickly and ensure passenger safety.”

Alok Bohra emphasised the importance of continued modernisation to meet evolving security needs.