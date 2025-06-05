Live
- Treesa- Gayatri keep challenge alive in women’s doubles
- India lose 0-2 to Thailand ahead of crucial Asian Cup Qualifier
- IPL triumph: RCB-KSCA express deep regret over stampede tragedy
- Women’s hockey team to open Asia Cup 2025 campaign against Thailand
- Coco Gauff outlasts Keys in three-set battle to reach semis
- Elon Musk Learns Trump’s Loyalty Comes at a Price
- Zeenat Aman calls herself ‘an awful archivist’
- Bhagyashree and Dia Mirza mark World Environment Day with powerful messages on sustainability and climate action
- Today is World Environment Day: Plastic and hormones: Why women must rethink everyday choices
- AIIMS Delhi, IIT Delhi to establish Centre of Excellence for AI in healthcare
Waltair division strengthens RPF patrolling with new motorcycles
Visakhapatnam: The Railway Protection Force (RPF) of the Waltair Division has been equipped with 13 new motorcycles to enhance patrolling and mobility...
Visakhapatnam: The Railway Protection Force (RPF) of the Waltair Division has been equipped with 13 new motorcycles to enhance patrolling and mobility across the division.
The two-wheelers were officially handed over to RPF personnel on Wednesday by Alok Bohra, Principal Chief Security Commissioner of East Coast Railway, along with Divisional Railway Manager Lalit Bohra and Senior Divisional Security Commissioner Ajay Prakash Dubey.
This initiative marks a significant step toward the motorisation of RPF units, aiming to improve response times, strengthen presence in vulnerable and remote sections, and boost overall efficiency in security operations.
The newly procured motorcycles will be deployed across various strategic locations, including the Kottavalasa–Kirandul line, Koraput–Rayagada line, Rayagada–Vizianagaram section, and other key areas within the division. These terrains often present mobility challenges, and the new vehicles are expected to provide RPF personnel with greater agility and reach.
Speaking at the flag-off ceremony, the DRM stated, “Our RPF teams often need to respond swiftly — whether patrolling trains, station premises, or pursuing offenders in remote regions. These motorcycles will significantly enhance our ability to act quickly and ensure passenger safety.”
Alok Bohra emphasised the importance of continued modernisation to meet evolving security needs.