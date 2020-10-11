Weather report: Heavy rains forecasted in Andhra amid intensified depression in Bay of Bengal

The Visakhapatnam Cyclone Warning Center said that the low pressure area in the Bay of Bengal turned into severe depression on Saturday. It is currently concentrated over the eastern Bay of Bengal and the northern Andaman Sea. While it turned out to cyclone on Sunday and will turn out to severe cyclone in the next 24 hours. The severe cyclone is expected to travel west-northwest and cross the coast in north Coastal Andhra on Monday morning. On the other hand, another low pressure area is likely to form around the northern Andaman Sea on the 14th of this month, the Met office said.

Heavy rains lashed many parts of the state on Saturday with the effect of surface trough in the southern coastal areas. The Amravati Meteorological Department has forecasted heavy to very heavy rains across the state for the next four days especially in parts of Godavari and Krishna districts on Monday, officials said. Winds along the coast on Sunday and Monday are expected to reach speeds of 45-70 kilometers per hour. The fishermen were advised not to go hunting. The Visakhapatnam Cyclone Warning Center has already issued Red, Orange and Yellow warnings for the coastal and Rayalaseema districts. On Sunday, heavy rains were expected in Visakhapatnam, West Godavari and East Godavari and Krishna districts and scattered showers in other districts.

Fishermen in Andhra Pradesh, Odisha and Tamil Nadu have been warned and authorities have been instructed to visit coastal villages and alert fishermen and take action to retrieve boats that have gone for hunting. The situation is likely to continue till October 12. Heavy to moderate rains lashed several districts of the state on Saturday due to low pressure.