‘Welfare schemes and election freebies should reach needy’

Visakhapatnam : The government should ensure that the welfare schemes reach the beneficiaries belonging to the marginalised sections without any deviation, opined Mula Venkata Rao, AP state Congress OBC department chairman. In a statement released here on Wednesday, the APSC OBC department chairman mentioned that the welfare schemes should be tailored for the needy so that they could avail benefits and improve their economic condition. “Also, political parties should reach out to the poor while distributing the election freebies. Political parties have to confine the provision of sops to the education and health sector,” he conveyed.

By restricting the freebies and sops, the government can utilise funds for the right purposes, including improving infrastructure and other amenities.