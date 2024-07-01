Will complete Polavaram by 2029: Minister Durgesh

Rajamahendravaram: Minister for Tourism, Culture, and Cinematography Kandula Durgesh alleged that the construction of the Polavaram project did not proceed due to the negligence and lack of understanding of the previous rulers and technical errors arose.

He said that soon after Nara Chandrababu Naidu took charge as the Chief Minister, the Polavaram project was examined on a war footing. They are focusing on identifying the errors and correcting them. Steps have been taken to examine the project with a team of international technical experts and government will take steps to complete the Polavaram project by 2029.

Speaking to media on Sunday in Nidadavolu, he said the previous government did not provide financial assistance to the farmers before the elections. This government will soon provide financial assistance to the farmers, he added.

Steps have been taken to upgrade the community hospital in Nidadavolu town from 30 beds to 100 beds and also to solve problem of drinking water in Nidadavolu by supplying Godavari water. He said that he discussed the roads and drains issues in the constituency with the concerned ministers.

As per the promise given to the people, NTR Bharosa pension beneficiaries are being given Rs 7,000 as the July month’s amount including the hike for the last three months. Pensions will be provided at the beneficiaries’ homes from 6 am on July 1st.

Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu will participate in the pension distribution programme in the NTR district, Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan in Gollaprolu of Pithapuram constituency and Minister Kandula Durgesh will attend the pension distribution in Gopavaram of Nidadavolu constituency.