With ‘Gita’, Jyothi Chaganti explores deeper purpose of life

Visakhapatnam: It is not just imperative to master the nuances of right intonation, rhythm and pronunciation of Bhagavad Gita but also comprehend deeper essence of scripture’s verses, suggests Jyothi Chaganti.

After securing a gold medal for reciting Bhagavad Gita verses from Sri Ganapathi Sachchidananda of Sri Avadhoota Datta Peetham at Dundigal in Hyderabad, Jyothi says that her six-hour-long daily practice that lasted for about eight months yielded desired outcome.

Inspired by her friend, Jyothi joined an online platform ‘Gita Makarandam’ group to spend some ‘me-time’ and learn the verses which she had never tried before. Led by Nagalakshmi of the group, the online platform connected Jyothi with quality teachers who motivated her to pick up the nuances of right intonation of 701 verses of the Gita with ease. “There were convenient time slots to opt for. Also, daily tests, correction classes followed by consistent practice helped me in absorbing the verses way better,” shares Jyothi with The Hans India.

Terming her new-found hobby as her ‘calling’, Jyothi says that she wants to serve the community by essaying the role of a teacher for other students. “IJyothi Chaganti opines that students should be introduced to Gita verses earlytoday’s highly stressful life, the Gita verses offer comfort and uplift our personality to become a better version of ourselves,” the homemaker suggests. She says that her husband Srinivasu Chaganti has been quite supportive in encouraging her to learn the ‘slokas’.

Like how Lord Krishna instilled confidence in Arjuna in the Kurukshetra war through His ‘Gitopadesam’ by allaying the Pandava’s umpteen fears, Jyothi says that the Hindu scripture holds immense relevance for youngsters to foster emotional intelligence. “It aids in mindfulness and connects one with values and purpose of life,” Jyothi adds.