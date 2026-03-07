Women have been encouraged to scale greater heights

Visakhapatnam: Realessence of ‘women empowerment’ could be attained when efforts are put into practice to empower women, emphasised District Collector MN Harendhira Prasad.

Inaugurating sports competitions for women officers and staff at the Collectorate on the eve of ‘International Women's Day’, the District Collector mentioned that women are playing a key role in the development of society by showcasing their talent in diverse fields and it is commendable that they are juggling between family responsibilities and also performing office responsibilities effectively.

The Collector stated that women officers and staff are playing an active role in administrative affairs and are contributing significantly in implementing government programmes.

Further, Harendhira Prasad mentioned that celebrities like Sunita Williams, Kalpana Chawla, and PV Sindhu remain as an inspiration to scores of people across the world.

Encouraging people to draw inspiration from them, the Collector expressed hope that every woman should achieve their goals like them, rise to high positions and become a role model for the society.

Speaking about sports, Harendhira Prasad mentioned that sports not only protect health but also contribute to personality development.

He said that values like team spirit, discipline and competitive spirit are enhanced through sports, which come in handy to lead a productive professional life, he added.

Joint Collector Gobbilla Vidyadhari, Deputy Collectors Sesha Sailaja, Anitha, Ramalakshmi, Madhavi, and other women officers participated in the sports competitions organised in the Collectorate premises.

Meanwhile, East Coast Railway Women’s Welfare Organisation (ECoRWWO), Waltair, celebrated a weeklong ‘International Women’s Day – 2026’ at Sagarmala, Visakhapatnam.

Participating as chief guest, president of ECoRWWO Jyotsna Bohra said women the vital role played by women in the progress and development of the nation.

She emphasised that empowering women is essential for the healthy growth of both society and the nation. She appreciated the resilience, dedication and commitment displayed by women in their respective fields.

She acknowledged the significant contributions of ‘Nari Shakti’ in the railway sector, noting that women are efficiently discharging responsibilities in various critical roles such as loco pilots, train managers, track maintainers and in departments like loco sheds, signal and telecom, health units and the Railway Protection Force (RPF), playing a key role in ensuring safe train operations and passenger security.

The programme was attended by Gayatri Santharaman, vice president of ECoRWWO, Ankita Sharma, secretary, Tanuja, treasurer, and other executive members of the organisation.

On the occasion, Jyotsna Bohra felicitated 56 women railway employees in recognition of their exemplary service, dedication and contributions to the organisation.

As part of the celebrations, beautician Satyaveni delivered a special session on wellness tips, highlighting the importance of healthy living and self-care.