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Women to rule Vizag Corporation

In Short

  • Poll campaigning reaches a crescendo in Visakhapatnam
  • Aspirants seek support from various sections of people
  • They embark on tireless campaigning all day long

Jana Sena Party 43rd ward corporator candidate Kandula Nalini Devi campaigning as part of the GVMC polls in Visakhapatnam; TDP 71st ward corporator Naripinni Lakshmi campaigning as part of the GVMC polls in Visakhapatnam
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Jana Sena Party 43rd ward corporator candidate Kandula Nalini Devi campaigning as part of the GVMC polls in Visakhapatnam; TDP 71st ward corporator Naripinni Lakshmi campaigning as part of the GVMC polls in Visakhapatnam

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Visakhapatnam: Women corporators are set to lead the Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) in the coming days as a majority of them are contesting in the civic poll battle.

Both the NDA alliance and YSR Congress Party gave preference to women aspirants to contest in the civic polls.

With a few days left for the civic polls, the streets of various localities across Visakhapatnam are reverberating with the canvassing vehicles of women contestants as they intensify their poll campaign, meeting people and appealing for votes.

The alliance allotted a total of 62 seats to women aspirants, while YSRCP allotted 65 seats to women contestants. Corporators, who served in the previous tenure, also aspired to recontest this time.

However, since the main political parties in the fray prioritised women candidates, a majority of former corporators fielded their family members and are backing them during campaigning.

Consequently, many new faces entered the poll battle, shouldering electoral responsibility and a majority of them come from a political background.

With very limited time left before elections, poll campaigning in Visakhapatnam is reaching a crescendo as aspirants seek support from various sections of people, including those of the same caste, in addition to their daily door-to-door campaigning.

Hard pressed for time, candidates expressed concern over the possible cyclone Arnab impact.

However, rain or shine, for now, the contestants are leaving no stone unturned with their tireless door-to-door campaigning that continues all day long.

Wielding party flags, distributing pamphlets, knocking on residents' doors and greeting them, candidates are busy trying to strike a chord with the voters.

Rani Devalla
ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Rani Devalla

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Rani Devalla is an experienced journalist specialised in a range of beats. From crime to politics, health to human interest, education to defence along with entertainment and feature stories, Rani Devalla, an accomplished writer with a passion for exploring diverse genres, has been reporting for the past 14 years. Serving as Bureau Chief of The Hans India in Visakhapatnam, Rani Devalla contributes to the organisation's editorial department through daily reporting, special stories and feature stories. After completing B.Com, Rani Devalla pursued Masters in Human Resource Management. Prior to joining The Hans India, Rani Devalla worked as a Principal Correspondent with The Hindu Group for six-and-a-half years. With rich expertise, she brings diverse perspectives to her reporting that makes her narratives stand out. When not immersed in writing, the journalist spends time reading, travelling and journaling.

Tags

Women CorporatorsGVMCGVMC Municipal ElectionsVisakhapatnam Civic Polls CampaignNDA vs YSRCP Women CandidatesCyclone Arnab
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