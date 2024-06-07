Young leader ensures victory of tribal woman

Kurupam (Vizianagaram): After 10 years, the Kurupam(ST) constituency has again comes under the influence of Vyricharla family. Kurupam royal family has ruled the erstwhile Parvathipuram and Araku Lok Sabha constituencies for several decades, but none from the family has directly contested in elections. Vyricharla Kishore Chandra Deo was the iconic personality, served as Union minister during Congress rule.

Now the next generation has stepped into and influencing the politics in a big way. Viresh Chandra Dev Vyricherla, son of former MP Pradeep Chandra Dev, a young management graduate, has entered politics in Kurupam and worked hard and succeeded in completing the assignment given by TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu by getting Jagadeeswari, a tribal woman, elected as MLA

In fact, MLAs who won in Kurupam had faced caste relates controversies. Even the senior leader Satrucharla Vijayarama Raju who won several times from here also declared by courts as non-tribals. Pamula Pushpa Sreevani, who served as Deputy Chief Minister, and won twice from here also faced court cases regarding her caste. Now the TDP has finally announced a common woman, T Jagadeeswari hailing from Jatapu, a pure tribal community as party candidate. She has been driven by the royal families like Satrucharla and Vyricharla.

During the course of campaigning and conducting the meetings with public and cadres, the young Viresh Dev had always accompanied her. Though his family is in politics, Viresh can be considered as fresher to politics and he learnt a lot from his father Pradeep Kumar Dev, touring across the Kurupam tribal constituency and visiting every corner of the constituency.

He bore many a burden like logistics support and others and mobilised support for Jagadeeswari. Finally, the young leader got the success by making a common woman a legislator. Speaking on this success, Viresh Dev said, “It’s a big responsibility and a great opportunity for me to learn a lot from my father and from the society. I visited several villages, observed the conditions, got an awareness about the situations in rural areas. I will work to solve the civic issues after consultation with our MLA and senior leaders here.”