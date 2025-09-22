Live
Youth advised to stay away from drugs, vices
Visakhapatnam: At a time when the nation is progressing towards Viksit Bharat, there is a need to ensure that the youth do not take a diverted route, stressed BJP state president PVN Madhav.
Flagging off the ‘Namo Yuva 3K Run’ at 7 am at RK Beach Road in Visakhapatnam on Sunday, Madhav underlined that the youth should not go astray and fall for vices. He stated that the role of youth plays an important role in developing India and they should stay away from intoxicants.
Organised under the leadership of Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha and led by Visakhapatnam parliamentary district president MMN Parasurama Raju, the run was held to make the country drug-free and build awareness about the impact of drugs on the youth. Students who took part in the 3K run were administered a pledge.
The event was held in the presence of BJP state secretary K. Surendra Mohan, treasurer Nagendra, district general secretary Danish, Yuva Morcha leaders Dhoni Nagaraju, Vamsi Yadav, Konda Prasad.