YS Jagan launches American Corner set up in Visakhapatnam, says it will be useful to students

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has inaugurated the 'American Corner' center set up at Andhra University (AU) in a virtual manner. Speaking on the occasion, CM YS Jagan said, "I am happy that the American Corner has been set up at Andhra University, which will be very useful for students." He said the American Corner was started in Visakhapatnam after Ahmedabad and Hyderabad.



As the third center in the country, American Corner' was established in Visakhapatnam in collaboration with the American Consulate. The U.S. will provide services related to education and job information. The American Corner is a place that provides information about movie screenings, English language classes, book clubs, education advising for U.S. universities.



The event was attended by American Consulate General Joel Reifman, US Aid India Director Veena Reddy and AU VC Acharya PVGD Prasad Reddy.

Speaking on the occasion, the Joel Reifman thanked YS Jagan Mohan Reddy in taking initiative to set up American Corner in Visakhapatnam. He said that it plays a pivotal role in enhancing the skilla.of students and women. He recalled the initiative of YS Jagan who focused on the English medium education in the state. He said that the corner will 0r9vide wide range of services to build bridges betwee US and Andhra Pradesh in respect to the education and employment.