YS Jagan Mohan Reddy not fit for politics, slams Chandrababu Naidu

Santhipuram (Kuppam) : A leader like Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is not at all fit for politics and he has come to power only to loot the state but not to serve the people, alleged former chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu here on Friday.

On the second day of visit to his home constituency Kuppam, Chandrababu Naidu addressed a massive public meeting at NTR Circle at Santhipuram in the constituency. The TDP supremo felt that the Land Titling Act is brought in only to illegally occupy the lands.

“Santhipuram is not new to me as I always make a visit to this place but this time I find some special affection in all of you towards me which is giving me more strength,” he told the gathering. Expressing confidence that he will certainly emerge victorious from Kuppam this time with on one lakh majority, he said whenever elections are held TDP is always confident of victory from two Assembly constituencies, Hindupur, which was once represented by the TDP founder, the late NT Rama Rao, and Kuppam, represented by him.

Maintaining that he always worked hard as the elder son of the voters here for the progress of Kuppam, Chandrababu fondly recalled that the voters helped him win the seat for seven times. “The support from the people here is such that they felt that there is no need for my personal visit here to even file my nomination,” he said.

Terming Kuppam as a laboratory for the entire Telugu community, he recalled that the first Israeli technology is introduced here. Recalling how he has developed Kuppam in all aspects, Chandrababu said that this government is so inefficient that even 13 per cent of the remaining works of Handri-Neeva proect are not completed in five years.

Asking Jagan as to why he is neglecting Kuppam, Chandrababu said that the local minister is more interested in looting the granite reserves in the area than on the welfare of the people here.

The ruling YSRCP leaders always think how to rob the people but not to do something good for the state, he alleged and asked as to why action has not been initiated yet though he has earlier clearly pointed out unauthorised quarries here.

Without paying the compensation to the Avulapalli project displaced, this government called for tenders with an estimated cost of Rs 2,002 crore, Chandrababu said and stated that the Avulapalli, Neetiguntapalli and Mudiveedu projects are taken up without proper permissions. As the local farmers has taken legal recourse, the National Green Tribunal has imposed a fine of Rs 100 crore on the state government, he said, adding that public money is being wasted.

“I will certainly recover all the amount that is looted by these YSRCP leaders,” Chandrababu said and observed that several local leaders of the ruling dispensation have illegally occupied lands.

Assuring the people of implementing all the promises that he has made to them, Chandrababu said that immediately after the TDP-Jana Sena forming the government all their demands like laying of roads and providing jobs to the youth will be met.