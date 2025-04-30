Live
- India’s commercial real estate resilient despite global trade tensions: Report
- Watch: India’s War Against Pakistan Could Start in 36 Hours, Says Pakistani Minister
- U.S. Visa Options for Engineers
- Pahalgam attack: CCS meet at PM Modi's residence ends, big decisions likely to be announced soon
- Badshah Stuns With His Solo Dance Moves In 'Galiyon Ke Ghalib'
- Top Morning Detox Drinks for a Healthier You
- FIR lodged against Sisodia, Jain in classroom construction case
- Income Tax Department notifies ITR-1, ITR-4 forms for assessment year 2025-26
- Judicial probe into Delhi teen's death over contrasting claims in police custody
- CM Naidu orders probe over Simhachalam wall collapse incident
YSRCP chief to console families of wall collapse incident victims
Highlights
Visakhapatnam: Former Chief Minister and YSR Congress Party president YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is scheduled to visit Visakhapatnam on Wednesday.He is...
Visakhapatnam: Former Chief Minister and YSR Congress Party president YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is scheduled to visit Visakhapatnam on Wednesday.
He is expected to arrive in Visakhapatnam at 3 pm to console the bereaved family members who lost their kin in the wall collapse incident that occurred at Simhachalam Devasthanam during Chandanaotsavam festival.
The incident that took place at Sri Varaha Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple claimed eight lives and injured some more in the wee hours of Wednesday. The injured are getting treated in King George Hospital.
The wall was built recently and the queue along its stretch was allocated for Rs.300 ticket darshan.
Next Story