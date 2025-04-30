  • Menu
YSRCP chief to console families of wall collapse incident victims

YSRCP chief to console families of wall collapse incident victims
Visakhapatnam: Former Chief Minister and YSR Congress Party president YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is scheduled to visit Visakhapatnam on Wednesday.He is...

Visakhapatnam: Former Chief Minister and YSR Congress Party president YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is scheduled to visit Visakhapatnam on Wednesday.

He is expected to arrive in Visakhapatnam at 3 pm to console the bereaved family members who lost their kin in the wall collapse incident that occurred at Simhachalam Devasthanam during Chandanaotsavam festival.

The incident that took place at Sri Varaha Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple claimed eight lives and injured some more in the wee hours of Wednesday. The injured are getting treated in King George Hospital.

The wall was built recently and the queue along its stretch was allocated for Rs.300 ticket darshan.

