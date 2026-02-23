YSRCP continues to insult Hindu God, sentiments: Palla

Visakhapatnam: TDP state president and Gajuwaka MLA Palla Srinivasa Rao on Sunday accused former chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and YSRCP leaders of repeatedly insulting Hindu sentiments while in power and now exploiting religious sentiment for political gain.

Strongly condemning the attitude of the YSRCP at a media conference organised in Visakhapatnam on Sunday, Srinivasa Rao described such acts as blatant disrespect to Hindu faith, stating that raising slogans and wearing sandals while holding images of Sri Venkateswara Swamy reflected lack of respect for Hindu Gods.

The Gajuwaka MLA alleged that during the YSRCP’s tenure, the party had reduced the Andhra Pradesh Assembly to a platform for vulgar and abusive language.

Now, after losing power, its leaders were resorting to the use of God’s images to gain political mileage. “This is nothing but hypocrisy,” he asserted.

Raising serious concern over the Parakamani case, Srinivasa Rao questioned the rationale behind supporting individuals accused of misappropriating temple funds.

He described it as an unforgivable act against faith and public trust. He commented that the incident involving the preparation of sacred prasadam with adulterated ghee impacts religious sentiments.

The TDP leader recalled alleged attempts to smuggle hair offered by the devotees at Kalyanakatta in Tirumala to China via Myanmar and Thailand for crores of rupees and said that it clearly indicated the extent of corruption during the YSRCP’s governance.

Srinivasa Rao further alleged that during YS Jagan Mohan Reddy’s rule in the state, there was rampant commercialisation of devotion, with VIP darshan and seva tickets of Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) being sold illegally and the presence of a thriving black market operating from darshan to prasadam.

He claimed that attempts were also made to divert TTD funds for non-religious purposes. Recalling a series of attacks on temples across the state, the Gajuwaka MLA said that more than 300 temples were allegedly targeted during the YSRCP regime.

He criticised YS Jagan Mohan Reddy for failing to visit even a single affected site or console the Hindu community and it indicated anti-Hindu tendencies as culprits walked scot-free. The TDP state president demanded that YS Jagan Mohan Reddy should admit his mistakes, seek unconditional forgiveness from Lord Venkateswara and apologise to the Hindu community in public. Speaking on the occasion, Visakhapatnam south MLA CH Vamsi Krishna Srinivas Yadav alleged that the YSRCP converted the state into a unit and made business exploiting every opportunity.

“Any party cadre will sustain based on its leadership. However, as the YSRCP leader has no respect for Hindu Gods, the party continues to commit mistakes,” he criticised.