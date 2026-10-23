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YSRCP falls short of one ward in GVMC polls

In Short

  • YSRCP falls short of one count as the party is left to contest in only 119 wards instead of 120
  • The development follows the last-minute withdrawal of its candidate from ward 14 in Arilova

YSRCP Visakhapatnam district president KK Raju extending support to party contestants during the campaign in Visakhapatnam on Thursday
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YSRCP Visakhapatnam district president KK Raju extending support to party contestants during the campaign in Visakhapatnam on Thursday

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Visakhapatnam: In what seems to be an unexpected twist in the Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) elections, the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) falls short of one count as the party is left to contest in only 119 wards instead of 120.

This development follows the last-minute withdrawal of its candidate from ward 14 in Arilova.

Reddy Jeeva Kiranmayi, fielded by the YSRCP in ward 14 east zone, withdrew her nomination on Wednesday, reportedly citing a lack of adequate support from the party. Her withdrawal leaves the Opposition without a candidate in the ward.

This development draws larger attention because former Mayor Golagani Hari Venkata Kumari represented this zone and served as Mayor during the YSRCP regime. However, this time, members of the former Mayor's family and other local leaders did not come forward to contest on behalf of the party.

With the party facing a shortage of candidates, Kiranmayi—wife of YSRCP leader Botcha Jhansi Lakshmi's car driver—was eventually included in the second list of candidates.

Following the announcement, former Mayor Hari Venkata Kumari's husband, GolaganiSrinivasa Rao, introduced Kiranmayi to voters in the ward and campaigned on social media, appealing for their support in the civic polls.

However, the campaign took an unexpected turn after a video released by Kiranmayi's husband went viral. In the video, he reportedly questioned the party's financial support and expressed concern about contesting the election by mortgaging their personal assets without adequate financial backing.

Apparently, the last-minute withdrawal exposed the challenges YSRCP faced in finalising contestants for certain wards and is a blow to its efforts to contest all 120 seats in the GVMC polls.

Following the withdrawal, the party will now have candidates in only 119 wards, leaving ward 14 without a YSRCP aspirant.

Expressing concern over the nomination withdrawal, YSRCP Visakhapatnam district president KK Raju alleged that the candidate was threatened to do so.

He demanded a probe into the development and sought action against those involved in threatening the candidate.

Rani Devalla
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Rani Devalla

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Rani Devalla is an experienced journalist specialised in a range of beats. From crime to politics, health to human interest, education to defence along with entertainment and feature stories, Rani Devalla, an accomplished writer with a passion for exploring diverse genres, has been reporting for the past 14 years. Serving as Bureau Chief of The Hans India in Visakhapatnam, Rani Devalla contributes to the organisation's editorial department through daily reporting, special stories and feature stories. After completing B.Com, Rani Devalla pursued Masters in Human Resource Management. Prior to joining The Hans India, Rani Devalla worked as a Principal Correspondent with The Hindu Group for six-and-a-half years. With rich expertise, she brings diverse perspectives to her reporting that makes her narratives stand out. When not immersed in writing, the journalist spends time reading, travelling and journaling.

Tags

GVMC ElectionsYSRCP VisakhapatnamWard 14 ArilovaReddy Jeeva KiranmayiKK Raju
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