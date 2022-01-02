YSRCP Government focussing on both development & welfare

Visakhapatnam: Minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development Botcha Satyanarayana criticised the Opposition for criticising the launch of every welfare programme in the State.

Speaking to the media here on Sunday, he said the government was implementing several welfare schemes for the poor and would launch further more in the coming days. "It is sad that the Opposition is not able to tolerate the good governance in AP," the Minister stated.

The YSRCP government was working hard to allot houses to every eligible poor across the State, but the Opposition parties approached the court to stop the same for their own 'selfish motives', the Minister alleged, terming it as a very unfortunate move.

To roll out the housing programme, the government initiated land pooling in a transparent manner in Visakhapatnam and also faced hurdles due to court cases, Botcha pointed out.

Speaking about the TIDCO houses, he said the houses would be handed over to all the beneficiaries in a phased manner. About 90,000 houses in Visakhapatnam district will be handed over by March, he added.

Condemning the BJP leaders' attitude, the Minister said the party was trying to maintain its presence in the State. Speaking about Clean Andhra Pradesh (CLAP) scheme, the Minister said it's an initiative of AP government to make the State clean with public participation and he said he is proud to launch such a coveted programme in the State.

As part of it, two dustbins will be provided to each household and special attention will be paid to sanitation, added Botcha. He said the dustbin distribution programme would be completed 100 per cent by the end of February. People are voluntarily coming forward to pay the garbage tax and ensure that their households are maintained clean, the Minister mentioned.

Further, Botcha said the government was according top priority to doling out welfare schemes and focusing on the development of the State at large.