YSRCP imposed faction culture on state: Pawan

Rajamahendravaram: Jana Sena president Pawan Kalyan said that under the YSRCP administration, the faction culture of Pulivendula has been imposed in all areas and the goodness is going to be muted by the threats of criminals.

On Sunday, he addressed a meeting held with party leaders of Razole Constituency. He hoped that criminals should not stay in politics. If criminals take power, the state will be destroyed, he said adding that the state’s present status is perfect proof of this.

He stated that he intended to say that all castes should live together.

He said that Jana Sena’s ideology is necessary for the people and the future of the state. He said that it is his preference that there should be one-third of women in the posts and the party. Even though the leader, who won from Jana Sena in Razole has defected from the party, the activists and people are behind Jana Sena.

Pawan Kalyan called upon people to recall the representatives, who are defecting from parties. The reform to strengthen democracy should start in Godavari districts, he said.