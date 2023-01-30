YSRCP leaders eye on prime lands alleges CPI (M) leader Ganga Rao

Visakhapatnam: The YSRCP is trying to loot close to 283 acres of prime land belonging to Mudarsarlova Park and Poorna Market in the garb of development taken up in public private partnership mode, alleged CPI (M) leader and 78th ward corporator B Ganga Rao.

Speaking to the media here on Monday, the ward corporator mentioned that the YSRCP leaders are eying on the prime lands and have proposed to privatise the extent of area during GVMC council meeting.

In the name of G-20 Summit, the corporator pointed out that Rs.100 crore of public money has already been misused as a part of summit's arrangements. "The focus is more on collecting commission for the works taken up by the authorities rather than on sorting out public issues or resolving the long pending problems of the people," Ganga Rao criticised.