YSRCP leaders meet party chief YS Jagan

Visakhapatnam: District YSRCP leaders met the party chief and former Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy at Visakhapatnam Airport.

YS Jagan Mohan Reddy arrived at the airport to participate in scheduled programmes in Srikakulam district on Thursday. At the airport, former IT Minister Gudivada Amarnadh and former MLAs Karanam Dharmasri and Malla Vijaya Prasad welcomed the party chief and briefed the current situation of the party in the district. They mentioned that the welfare schemes were not reaching beneficiaries in the present government. During the previous government, poor people used to avail a number of welfare schemes, they said.

Responding to them, Jagan Mohan Reddy suggested to them that all party workers should fight against the NDA government on behalf of the YSRCP. He exhorted them to serve the people. South constituency coordinator and former MLA Vasupalli Ganesh Kumar brought various issues pending in the south constituency, including fishermen problems, to the notice of YS Jagan.