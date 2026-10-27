YSRCP Mayor candidate assures to make Vizag one of top five cities in country

Visakhapatnam: YSRCP Visakhapatnam Mayor candidate and MLC Varudhu Kalyani expressed concern over water shortage, increasing pollution levels, extensive environmental damage and the growing drug culture in the city.

Cautioning people to exercise their franchise wisely in the ensuing local body polls scheduled for November 1, she called upon people to save the city’s public assets from the TDP-led coalition government and consider the extent of failure they witnessed in the past two-and-a-half years before casting vote.

Thanking YSRCP chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy for reposing faith in a BC woman by nominating her as a Mayor candidate, Kalyani assured that she would undo the mistakes committed by the coalition government and make herself accessible to the people of Visakhapatnam 24/7 if elected as Mayor.

“A comprehensive action plan is in place to make Visakhapatnam one of the country’s top five cities where people will witness transparent and corruption-free administration,” she promised during a media conference held in the city on Monday.

The Mayor candidate accused the government of destroying hills and encouraging land encroachments. She alleged that the coalition government has no right to seek votes because it has failed in every other area thus far.

“We just have to wait for two more years and YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is certain to return to power because the state government has been completely unsuccessful in keeping its promises. People are wise enough to choose the right leader next,” she expressed confidence.

After being elected as Mayor, Kalyani said her priorities would include addressing the city’s water issues, revamping current reservoirs, facilitating pothole-free roads, removing encroachments, and improving drainage systems and green spaces, among others.

The Mayor candidate emphasised that even after two years, the future of Visakhapatnam Steel Plant remains uncertain, with no assurance forthcoming about withdrawing privatisation.