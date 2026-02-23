YSRCP MLC criticises govt for lack of economic transparency

Visakhapatnam: YSRCP MLC Kumbha Ravibabu challenged the coalition government to disclose details of the loans mobilised to the tune of Rs.3.28 lakh crore in just 20 months and specify sector-wise expenditure.

Coming down heavily on how the state government is mobilising loans at a media conference held here at the party office in Visakhapatnam, the MLC pointed out that the CAG data places Andhra Pradesh at the bottom in revenue growth with annual growth at just 1.97 percent. He wondered how the government claims 11.09 percent GSDP growth instead.

The MLC stated that Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has nearly equalled the five-year borrowings of the YSRCP government in just 20 months and yet failed to keep up the promise of Super Six.

Ravibabu recalled that coalition leaders campaigned that YSRCP left Rs.14 lakh crore debts and would turn the state into Sri Lanka but budget records now confirm that YS Jagan Mohan Reddy’s government borrowed Rs.3.39 lakh crore between 2019 and 2024, with debt growth at around 15 percent compared to 22 percent during Chandrababu’s 2014–19 tenure.

Despite massive borrowings, the MLC criticised that there is no visible development or appropriate implementation of welfare schemes in AP. He emphasised that liberal borrowings without transparent utilisation of funds would further deepen the financial stress.

Recalling the YSRCP’s tenure, Ravibabu said the previous government focused on asset creation and bringing in structural reforms, establishing 15,000 village secretariats providing permanent jobs to 1.36 lakh youth, upgrading 17,710 government schools under Nadu-Nedu, setting up 10,795 Rythu Bharosa Kendras, constructing 10,032 village clinics, among others. He further alleged that while all sections continue to struggle under the NDA’s rule in the state, the TDP leaders continue to indulge in luxury travel boarding private aircraft and helicopters.