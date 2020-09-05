YSRCP MP fires on government over removal of Ashok Gajapati Raju as Simhachalam trust chairman

Narsapuram YSRCP MP Raghuram Krishnam Raju said that the whole of Visakhapatnam has been ruled by the Ashok Gajapatiraju family members since the 17th century and the Mansas Trust has been run by their family members for 300 years. Raghurama Krishnam Raju responded to the removal of Ashok Gajapati Raju as the Chairman of the Trust and the appointment of Sanchaita in his place. So far the men in the family have been leading the trust. The MP said that if there is any flawless politician in the state, it is only Ashok Gajapathiraju. He said it was unfortunate to remove the person who was the chairman in terms of genealogy.

"Men and women are equal, but it is not right to break the tradition of genealogy. The looting that is going on now in Simhachalam temple should be stopped. The Gajapati Raju family donated 12,000 acres of land to the Simhachalam temple. Some of the lands that were supposed to be in the possession of the temple were alienated. Injustice is being done to Simhadri Appanna Manya. Bhramaramba, an honest officer working at the Simhachalam temple, left as she could not do the job. A person named Karthik has been appointed as OSD. Making private appointments is not valid under temple law.



There is a big scandal going on in the Simhachalam lands in the wake of the move of the capital to Visakhapatnam, "Raghurama Krishnam Raju alleged. "All the people of Visakhapatnam should take an oath to protect Narasimhaswamy's property. We have a responsibility to protect the Simhachalam lands. How can Ashok Gajapati Raju be removed? What mistake did he make?," MP asked.



There are some conspiracies without the knowledge of the Chief Minister. I do not think there will be a change of capital, "Raghurama said. Raghuramkrishna Raju said that Simhachalam, Mansas Trust has a history and there is a need to preserve it wherever possible. He was incensed that the accumulator had been appointed as chairman against the will of the people. Sanchaita did not visit the temple even once until she was appointed as chairman.

