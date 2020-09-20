ABVP stages protest at the Kakatiya University in Hanamkonda:

Hanamkonda: Demanding the government to reopen the hostels in view of degree final year examinations and pressing for other demands, the ABVP staged a protest at the Kakatiya University (KU) crossroad here on Sunday. ABVP Telangana State Secretary Ambala Kiran said: "Nearly half of the 2.50 lakh students who were slated to appear the final year degree exams belong to remote parts of the erstwhile Warangal district. With all the welfare and private hostels closed due to Covid-19 effect, it's difficult for the students to find a place to stay during the examinations.



He urged the government to allow the students write examinations in their hometowns. This apart, the authorities are also requested to conduct exam for one paper per subject instead of two. It will save the time, he added. He demanded the government to sanitise all the examination centres every day, besides ensuring TSRTC buses from all corners of the district. Kian urged the authorities not to harass the students for non-payment of fee.

He also found fault with the government for not following the UGC guidelines in conducting the exams like online, offline, blended, open book etc. Later, the ABVP workers burned the effigy of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao.

The other demands of the ABVP include… All the universities in the state should form as a unit and conduct joint examinations. The government must provide proper transport and accommodation facilities to all the students.

ABVP KU president Madoori Sandeep, State joint secretary Punnam Venu, District convener Ganesh, Balraju and Pasha were among others present.