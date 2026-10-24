All graduates should register as voters: Gandra

Bhupalpally: Former MLA Gandra Venkata Ramana Reddy urged all eligible graduates district to register as voters for the Graduates’ MLC election.

On Friday, he visited the Singareni General Manager’s office and raised awareness among employees about the voter registration.

He said the deadline for voter registration for the Warangal-Khammam-Nalgonda Graduates’ MLC constituency was November 6. He advised eligible graduates to register without waiting until the last date. Around 5,000 people had reportedly registered so far in the Bhupalpally Assembly constituency and appealed to more eligible graduates to come forward and enroll as voters.

BRS leaders, party workers and TBGKS leaders participated in the programme.