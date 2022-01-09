Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma for Warangal today

Warangal: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, BJP Telangana State president Bandi Sanjay and a host of prominent leaders are scheduled to attend a meeting here on Sunday. This was disclosed by party Hanumakonda district president Rao Padma here on Saturday.

She said that the meeting will focus on intensifying the stir against the State government's exercise of employee allocation in the new zonal system. "GO 317 has been a cause of concern to almost all the State employees.

Even though the employees were opposing the GO, the government has a blithe concern towards their problems. Instead of taking up allocation on the basis of seniority, the government should take employees' nativity," Rao Padma said.

She appealed to the party cadres to intensify the protest against the GO 317 until the government repeals it. BJP OBC Morcha national president Dr K Laxman, Huzurabad MLA Eatala Rajender, former MPs Vivek Venkataswamy, Garikapati Mohan Rao and former MLA Marthineni Dharma Rao will attend the meeting.