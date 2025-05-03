Beauty contestants to throng Warangal on May 14

Hanamkonda: In view of the upcoming visit of beauty contestants from various countries to Warangal on May 14, district Collectors P Praveenya and Dr Satya Sharada on Friday directed officials from relevant departments to coordinate and ensure robust arrangements.

A coordination meeting was held in the Hanamkonda Collectorate regarding the visit of international beauty contestants participating in the Miss World pageant in Hyderabad.

The Hanamkonda and Warangal Collectors Praveenya and Satya Sharada, along with Warangal Police Commissioner Sunpreet Singh and other officials, reviewed preparations and security measures at the tourist locations. Representatives from the event management company Shoboth gave a power-point presentation outlining the locations the international beauty queens will visit.The Collectors stated that as part of their district tour, the beauty queens will arrive from Hyderabad at Haritha Kakatiya Hotel in Hanamkonda, where they will be welcomed with a Bathukamma cultural programme. They emphasised that strong police security should be in place for their visit. From Haritha Kakatiya, they will proceed to the Thousand Pillar Temple to offer prayers. Officials were instructed to set up barricades at the temple and arrange for a guide to explain its significance.

Additional arrangements to be made at the temple include a photo shoot area, vehicle parking and sanitation. Discussions were held with the event management company, police, tourism, and other department officials regarding the logistics.

After visiting the temple, the beauty queens are expected to tour Fort Warangal. They will return to Haritha Kakatiya for dinner and then depart for Hyderabad.

Warangal additional collector Sandhya Rani, East Zone DCP Ankit Kumar, ASP Manan Bhatt, district treasury officer Srinivas Kumar, and officials from the tourism and other department attended.