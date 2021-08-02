Bruhat Palle Prakruthi Vanams to come up in 71 mandals

Warangal: The State government will take up Bruhat Palle Prakruthi Vanam (BPPVs) in 71 mandals in the erstwhile Warangal district, Minister for Panchayat Raj Errabelli Dayakar Rao said. In a statement, the Minister said that the government had earmarked Rs 28.40 crore for the BPPVs. It may be mentioned here that the government has come up with the proposal following the stupendous success of the Palle Prakruthi Vanams in village panchayats across the State.

BPPVs will further the concept of Palle Prakruti Vanams envisioned to improve greenery in rural parts, Errabelli said. He said that the plan is to acquire 10 acres in mandal headquarters or nearby places. Each of the BPPV has been allocated Rs 40 lakh for its development, he added. As many as 31,000 saplings will be planted in each of the BPPV, the Minister said.

The break-up of BPPVs district-wise: 16 each in Warangal Rural and Mahabubabad, 12 in Jangaon districts, 11 in Jayashankar-Bhupalpally, 9 in Mulugu, seven in Warangal Urban. The Minister said that the administration had identified land and work on BPPVs will begin in a short time.