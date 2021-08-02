Top
  • Menu
Trending :
Home  > News > Cities > Warangal

Bruhat Palle Prakruthi Vanams to come up in 71 mandals

Minister for Panchayat Raj Errabelli Dayakar Rao
x

Minister for Panchayat Raj Errabelli Dayakar Rao

Highlights

The State government will take up Bruhat Palle Prakruthi Vanam (BPPVs) in 71 mandals in the erstwhile Warangal district, Minister for Panchayat Raj Errabelli Dayakar Rao said

Warangal: The State government will take up Bruhat Palle Prakruthi Vanam (BPPVs) in 71 mandals in the erstwhile Warangal district, Minister for Panchayat Raj Errabelli Dayakar Rao said. In a statement, the Minister said that the government had earmarked Rs 28.40 crore for the BPPVs. It may be mentioned here that the government has come up with the proposal following the stupendous success of the Palle Prakruthi Vanams in village panchayats across the State.

BPPVs will further the concept of Palle Prakruti Vanams envisioned to improve greenery in rural parts, Errabelli said. He said that the plan is to acquire 10 acres in mandal headquarters or nearby places. Each of the BPPV has been allocated Rs 40 lakh for its development, he added. As many as 31,000 saplings will be planted in each of the BPPV, the Minister said.

The break-up of BPPVs district-wise: 16 each in Warangal Rural and Mahabubabad, 12 in Jangaon districts, 11 in Jayashankar-Bhupalpally, 9 in Mulugu, seven in Warangal Urban. The Minister said that the administration had identified land and work on BPPVs will begin in a short time.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Interested in blogging for thehansindia.com? We will be happy to have you on board as a blogger.
Next Story
More Stories

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2021 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X