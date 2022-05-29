Build corruption-free society: VV Lakshmi Narayana

Warangal: Self-assessment is a great way to analyse one's performance, CBI former joint director and founder of JD (Join for Development) Foundation VV Lakshmi Narayana said. Speaking at a programme organised by Aroori Gattumallu Memorial Foundation at the Mamnoor Police Training College here on Sunday, he explained the way of approach the youth need to adopt to crack the competitive examinations.

"First of all, the youth need to analyse their weaknesses and strengths. It will indicate to them the subjects that they have to focus more on. Just don't go through the questions and answers. In-depth study of the problem enlightens the youth," Lakshmi Narayana, who is popularly known as JD Lakshmi Narayana, said. Self-confidence plays a major role in building a career, he said. He called upon youth to work hard before and after they get a job. The onus is on youth to build a corruption free society, he said.

Wardhannapet MLA Aroori Ramesh and Aroori Gattumallu Memorial Foundation chairman Aroori Vishal were among others present. It may be mentioned here that the Aroori foundation has been providing free coaching classes to the poor youth aspiring for jobs.