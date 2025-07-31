Collector comes to rescue of Inter students denied TC by pvt college

Nizamabad: In a big relief to the students, they got their transfer certificates from a private junior college which had been hitherto denying them the same, thanks to quick response of district Collector T Vinay Krishna Reddy. The Collector conducted surprise inspections in Kammarpally mandal center of Nizamabad district on Wednesday.

The affected students, who noticed the Collector's vehicle during the Collector's visit to a Primary Health Center, met him and expressed their concerns. They apprised the Collector that they had studied the first year of Inter last year at Sri Bhashita Private Junior College in Kammarpally and had joined the second year at a local government junior college this year because they could not afford the fees.

However, they expressed their grievances that they were not being given TC despite going around the private college for the past fortnight for the same. They complained that they had paid all the fees, but still 15 students were being being denied the TC by the private junior college. They told the Collector that Wednesday(July 30) was the last date for submitting the TC in government junior colleges.

Taking this seriously, the Collector immediately went to the private college and confronted the administrators. He expressed his anger as to why they were causing trouble the students for the past fortnight by not giving TCs to the students.

He said that students have the freedom to study in the college of their choice and it is not reasonable to force them to study their second year here as well.

He warned the college to TC to the students now, otherwise legal action would be taken.

The Collector ordered the local Tehsildar Prasad and the Principal of the Government Junior College to be called there and the students to be given TCs immediately and the admission process in the government college to be completed.

With this, the students thanked the Collector. They expressed their joy that their problem was solved within minutes with the initiative shown by the Collector, and that they were helped without the burden of fees and without losing the academic year. The locals also expressed their joy that the Collector responded quickly to the students' request and resolved the problem himself.