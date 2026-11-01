Collector directs officials to identify land for new Bhupalpally CVRDO office

JayashankarBhupalpally: District Collector Rahul Sharma has directed officials to identify a suitable site for constructing a new Revenue Divisional Officer (RDO) office in Bhupalpalli and submit land acquisition proposals without delay.

The Collector issued the directions during a surprise inspection of the RDO office on Saturday, when he reviewed the functioning of various sections and the progress of revenue-related matters. He examined applications received under GOs 76 and 59, pending High Court cases, graduate voter registration, rehabilitation and resettlement (R&R), and land acquisition for the Greenfield Highway.

He instructed officials to form mandal-level special teams to scrutinise GO 59 applications and conduct field inspections, ensuring transparent verification as per the prescribed checklist.

He also directed officials to file counter-affidavits in pending High Court cases promptly and resolve public grievances within the stipulated timeframe and in accordance with the rules.

Additional Collector Ashok Kumar, RDO Harikrishna, DPRO Srinivas, Tahsildar Lakshmi Rajaiah and EDM Srikanth were present.